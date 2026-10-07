Over 65% of Ukrainians in Poland do not plan to leave the country

65.4 percent of Ukrainians and other foreign workers in Poland surveyed do not consider leaving the country, shows a survey by the international recruitment and outsourcing agency Smart Solutions HR. Nearly a third of the participants said they want to stay in Poland permanently or for a very long period.

The survey involved 133 foreign workers, 93 percent of whom were citizens of Ukraine. Therefore, the results describe the attitudes of the specific sample, but cannot be considered representative of all Ukrainians or all migrants in Poland.

Poland is increasingly perceived as a place to settle

44.4 percent of respondents have not yet made a final decision on how long they will stay in the country. At the same time, 52.6 percent rate their life in Poland as good or very good.

Among the main reasons for staying are the salary, cited by 27.8 percent, opportunities for professional development - by 23.3 percent, stability of life - by 21.8 percent, and the presence of family - by 21.1 percent.

„The result of 65.4 percent is a strong credit to trust. For the majority of respondents, Poland is not a waiting room, but a place that meets their current life needs“, commented Natalia Miskova, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Smart Solutions HR.

63.9 percent of participants arrived in Poland after the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. The respondents are mainly employed in production, warehousing and logistics.

The Netherlands and Spain are among the alternatives

Among people who are still considering moving, the most frequently mentioned countries are the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and the Czech Republic. The Netherlands and Spain were each chosen by 9 percent of respondents, Germany - by 6.8 percent, and the Czech Republic - by 5.3 percent.

The data outlines a change in the migration pattern. According to Smart Solutions HR, the initial move to Poland was often linked to the search for higher incomes, while currently for some foreign workers the country is becoming a place for longer-term settlement.

The agency specifies that the survey was conducted among its workers and is in the nature of an operational assessment of their experience, motivation and difficulties. The sample is not macroeconomically representative of the entire foreign population in Poland.

Sources: bizblog.spidersweb.pl, goniec.pl