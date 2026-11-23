Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner for Bulgaria. We have enormous potential to implement specific investment projects in industrial parks, high technologies and energy. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev during his meetings with representatives of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

During the visit of the Bulgarian government delegation to Saudi Arabia, led by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the Deputy Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim and Minister of Investment Fahad bin Abduljalil Al-Saif.

During the talks, the importance of restoring active political and economic dialogue between the two countries at the highest level was underscored.

“Our ambition is to turn the excellent bilateral relations into concrete investments and the implementation of strategic projects. Bulgaria has the potential to be an attractive destination for Saudi capital in a number of sectors,” Minister Pulev emphasized.

During the meetings with the two Saudi ministers, the possibilities for preparing a roadmap to deepen economic cooperation and for specific investment projects in Bulgaria were discussed.

The main focuses of the talks included the construction of a new generation of modern industrial zones and high-tech parks in Bulgaria, attracting high value-added manufacturing and developing the necessary infrastructure.

Particular attention was paid to opportunities for investment partnership in the automotive industry, including the potential production of electric vehicles under a new brand owned by the Saudi state.

In the energy sector, the countries discussed prospects for expanding cooperation, with a focus on renewable energy sources and energy storage systems.

During the meetings, Minister Pulev presented the reforms undertaken by the government to improve the investment environment, reduce the administrative burden and accelerate the implementation of strategic investment projects.

He also briefed his Saudi counterparts on the new legislative framework for public-private partnerships, which aims to mobilize private capital for the construction of key infrastructure and the development of industrial zones, energy and transport projects.

Pulev emphasized that the reforms create new opportunities for international investors to participate in large-scale projects of strategic importance to Bulgaria.

The upcoming meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, scheduled for the first quarter of 2027 in Bulgaria, was also identified as an important next step in bilateral relations. Minister Pulev will serve as the Bulgarian co-chair.

The commission is expected to provide an opportunity to continue discussions on specific investment projects and to accelerate their preparation and implementation.

“Our goal is to build on the political dialogue with tangible economic results and new investments, high-tech manufacturing and long-term partnerships that will contribute to the development of bilateral relations,” Minister Pulev said.