Europe lags behind in drone development

Only 30% of the planned European Union programs to combat drones will be implemented by 2030, despite investments in this area having increased sixfold in 2025, Euronews reports, citing a confidential report by the European Defense Agency.

The document states that EU countries plan to invest EUR 18.9 billion in drone technology in the period 2024-2029. Despite the increased funding, however, European industry is failing to keep up with the rapid development of unmanned systems.

Fragmented procurement slows down defense development

Among the main problems are fragmented public procurement, limited compatibility between individual systems and insufficient testing capabilities. According to the report, Europe also lacks sufficient manufacturing capacity to be scaled up quickly in a prolonged, high-intensity conflict.

The document notes that “the pace of technological innovation is outpacing traditional procurement cycles“. This creates a risk that equipment will become obsolete before it is even delivered to the armed forces.

Most EU countries are focusing their resources on reconnaissance and surveillance drones. Other categories of unmanned systems and countermeasure technologies receive significantly less funding.

The European Defense Agency has identified more than 200 companies working on drones and means to combat them. Under favorable investment conditions, this sector could grow by 140% next year, the report states.

EU plans common system against drones

The European Commission has already included the European Drone Defense Initiative and the “Eastern Watch“ project in the roadmap for defense readiness until 2030. The Drone Defense Initiative envisages a multi-tiered system for detecting, tracking and neutralizing drones.

The full deployment of this system is planned by the end of 2027. The “Eastern Watch“ project should be built by the end of 2028 and cover surveillance, anti-drone technologies, electronic warfare and means of protection on the EU's eastern borders.

For joint defense procurement, the union countries can use the SAFE mechanism, which provides for loans worth EUR 150 billion. Drones and systems to combat them are among the priority areas for funding.

In April 2026, the European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius said that European institutions and the defense industry were acting too slowly. In September, he also warned of a shortage of raw materials that could further hinder the increase in production.