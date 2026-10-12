BNB issues gold coin "St. Ivan Rilski" for 1508 euros

The Bulgarian National Bank issues a gold collector coin "St. Ivan Rilski" from the "Bulgarian Iconography" series. Its face value is 100 euros, the price at issue is 1508 euros, and the circulation is limited to 3000 pieces.

The coin is made of gold with a sample of 999/1000 and is of matt-gloss quality, higher. Its weight is 8.64 grams, the diameter is 24 millimeters, and the rim is smooth. The author of the artistic project is Simeon Tsintsarski.

How the coin is designed

The obverse depicts the emblem of the Bulgarian National Bank with the year “1879“, the denomination “100 EURO“ and the year of issue “2026“. The reverse depicts St. Ivan Rilski, and in the upper part is written “ST. IVAN RILSKI“.

The choice of the theme coincides with anniversaries related to the saint. In 2026, 1150 years since his birth and 1080 years since his death are celebrated. In the Bulgarian Orthodox tradition, St. Ivan Rilski is revered as a spiritual father, mentor and heavenly protector of the Bulgarians.

Where will it be sold

The BNB offers the coin at four cash desks in its central building at 1 “Knyaz Alexander I“ Square in Sofia and at four cash desks in the Cash Center at 10 “Mihail Tenev“ Street.

The limit is one coin per client, regardless of whether the purchase is for his own account or on behalf of and for the account of another person. For purchases as a representative, an explicit notarized power of attorney is required. The BNB specifies:

„Coins are not sold to persons under the age of 18.“

A client who has purchased a coin as an individual cannot purchase a second one as a representative of a legal entity. The same restriction applies in the opposite case.

By the end of the working day, the coin will also be made available for sale to „Investbank“ AD, „First Investment Bank“ AD, „Texim Bank“ AD, „Tokuda Bank“ AD, „Municipal Bank“ AD and „Central Cooperative Bank“ AD, as well as to „Mining House“ EAD. The specified banks will offer it in their offices and branches.

„St. Ivan Rilski“ is the fifth and last collector coin planned by the BNB for 2026. Collector euro coins are not legal tender in the eurozone, but only in the issuing country.

Sources: bta.bg