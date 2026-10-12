New fees increase the cost of orders from Temu, Shein and AliExpress

Orders from Temu, Shein and AliExpress will be further increased in price from November 1, 2026, when a handling fee of 2 euros will be added to small shipments from countries outside the European Union. It will apply to shipments worth up to 150 euros.

The new fee comes on top of the temporary duty of 3 euros, which has already been charged since July 1 for goods sent directly to consumers in the EU. Thus, the additional cost increase can reach 5 euros per item or individual product category in the shipment. For several different types of goods, the amount can be higher.

Until now, shipments under 150 euros benefited from a simplified regime and were not subject to standard customs duties. The new rules are part of the reform of the European Union's customs system, aimed at controlling the large flow of cheap goods sold online from countries outside the bloc.

Consumers are looking for alternatives

Bulgarian associations have already commented that there is a change in buyer behavior. Some of them are starting to compare prices more actively and look for offers from Bulgarian online stores.

The European Commission points out that the temporary fee of EUR 3 has been introduced to level the playing field between European traders and sellers from third countries. From November 1, a processing fee will also be applied, designed to cover the costs of customs control of small shipments.

The new costs are expected to put pressure on the business models of the platforms. It is possible that large international companies will change their logistics and develop more warehouses within the European Union. This would allow some goods to be shipped from the bloc's territory, instead of going through the small import consignments regime.