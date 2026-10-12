Sofia Airport to Test Over 50 Technological Innovations

“Vasil Levski“ Airport – Sofia will provide an opportunity for technology companies to test their developments in a real working environment. The initiative covers over 50 specific challenges related to passenger service, security, automation and energy efficiency.

The Innovation Terminal is a joint project of the airport operator “SOF Connect“ and the entrepreneurial organization “Endeavor Bulgaria“. The goal is to discover and implement technologies that can improve the operation of the largest international airport in Bulgaria.

The innovative program is focused on 5 main areas – intelligent management of airport operations and passenger flow, automation and autonomous systems, security, sustainable development and energy efficiency, as well as optimization of administrative processes through artificial intelligence.

Among the possible applications are technologies for more effective management of passenger traffic, automation of repetitive activities and use of intelligent systems for analysis of operational data. It is planned to consider solutions for reducing energy consumption, increasing security and improving internal administrative processes.

"The initiative is part of the long-term transformation of the capital's airport. It is looking for technologies that solve real problems and can prove their practical value in an operating airport", says the executive director of “SOF Connect“ Jesus Caballero

Successful developments will have the opportunity to be integrated into operations, including the future Terminal 3. The goal is for the new terminal to be not just additional infrastructure, but an airport designed for the next generation of technology.

The program is open to startups, growing technology companies and established developers who already have a working product. Applications will be accepted until November 30.