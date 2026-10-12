ABB: For every 1 euro of profit, banks reinvest 0.70 euros

For every 1 euro of bank profit in Bulgaria, 70 euro cents are invested or reinvested back in the country. This was stated by the Association of Banks in Bulgaria in a position with which it disputed several claims about the financial results and activities of the sector.

According to ABB, since 2018, investments and reinvestments, expressed in an increase in banks' equity, have exceeded 5.5 billion euros. The amount represents more than 70% of the profits made for the period.

„Since 2018, investments and reinvestments have exceeded 5.5 billion euros. If we compare this amount with the profits made during the period, it is over 70%“, ABB points out.

The association responds to the claim that 45% of bank profits are distributed as dividends. The position recalls that between 2020 and 2022, banks were unable to distribute dividends due to the restrictions introduced during the pandemic.

Fees are 19.5% of revenues

ABB also disputes the claim that fees account for half of banks' profits. According to the European Banking Authority, the average share of fees in the European Union and the European Economic Area is 28.6%, while for the banking system in Bulgaria it is 19.5%.

This indicator includes not only fees paid by consumers, but also revenues from advisory services, asset management, brokerage and custody services, placement of issues and distribution of investment products. According to ABB, consumer fees represent a small part of the total indicator.

In 2025, transfers through digital channels were up to 5.4 times cheaper than those on paper, according to a study by the association. The share of digital transfers in the banking system is over 76%, and subscription service packages provided more than six times lower prices than using individual services from bank tariffs.

ABB rejects the claim of 588% growth

The banking association also disputes the claim that the sector's profit has increased by 588%. The position states that even when compared to the pandemic year 2020, the growth from 0.42 billion euros to 1.85 billion euros is significantly below this percentage.

As arguments against imposing a tax on excess profits on the banking sector, ABB recalls the temporary moratorium on loans during the pandemic and the depreciation of government securities. The association also points out that mortgage interest rates in Bulgaria are the most favorable in the eurozone.