Tax assessments to be updated in three stages from 2027

The update of tax assessments will be included in the 2027 budget and will be carried out in three steps. This was stated by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on budget and finance and MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Konstantin Prodanov during the plenary session of the Annual Meeting of Local Authorities in Albena.

Prodanov specified that the draft budget has not yet been submitted to the National Assembly and therefore cannot comment in detail on the proposals of the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria.

According to Prodanov, tax assessments have not been changed for nearly 20 years. Therefore, he expects their reorganization to be phased in so that the increase does not have a sharp impact on citizens and businesses.

The chairman of the budget committee said that the estimates should be updated more regularly, instead of waiting for periods of 10 or 15 years, which can lead to a significant one-time increase.

“There will be no unpaid projects, there will be no excavated streets and everything will be completed“, assured Prodanov.

He linked the topic to financial decentralization and the need for municipalities to have more of their own resources. According to him, the state should help local authorities collect local taxes and fees more effectively.

A different approach to the "household waste" fee

Prodanov also commented on the new household waste fee, which should be based on the "polluter pays" principle. According to him, there cannot be a single model for all municipalities. People must first be explained what they are paying for. According to him, information campaigns would be easier in small municipalities, while in large cities they would encounter more difficulties.

Prodanov called for increased control over individuals and companies that pollute unregulated places, as well as for stricter legal measures against violators.

New logic in financing municipalities

According to the chairman of the budget committee, the frequent change of governments over the past five years has made it difficult to predict financing. However, he pointed out that funds are provided for in the investment program for municipalities.

Prodanov said that the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works has assured him that there is no deliberate delay in payments and that the funds are being disbursed as quickly as possible.

He also announced a change in the approach to project selection. Instead of funding depending primarily on project readiness, greater weight should be placed on the capacity of the specific municipality, solving long-term problems and achieving measurable results.

Sources: novini.bg