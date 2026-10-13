Under Heavy Fire! Houthi Attacks Slash Saudi Air Traffic

A series of Houthi attacks on Saudi airports has brought air traffic over Riyadh to a near-total halt, forced the financial sector to work remotely and forced top oil executives to pull out of an international congress. The heaviest hit was on October 10 at Terminals 3 and 4 at King Khalid International Airport, killing 13 people and wounding 309.

The next day, another shell hit Terminal 4, causing a fire. A Pakistani national was killed and 11 others were injured. Authorities have kept the airport closed, with the suspension of flights extended until October 17, according to data cited by Reuters.

99.7% of flights cancelled

The impact on aviation was immediate. Cirium data showed that 99.7% of scheduled flights to Riyadh were cancelled on Sunday, and nearly 60% on Monday. Lufthansa suspended flights to the Saudi capital until October 16, while Air France-KLM suspended service until the end of the month. Other carriers in Europe, Asia and the Persian Gulf have joined the restrictions.

The Houthis have warned international airlines to avoid Saudi airports, except those in Mecca and Medina. The United States and Germany have urged their citizens not to use the kingdom's airports, while Britain has recommended limiting travel and considering leaving by land.

Businesses have switched to remote work

In Riyadh, the King Abdullah financial district has switched to remote work, and schools have begun online learning. The strikes also affected the 25th World Petroleum Congress, which is being held a few minutes from the airport. The heads of BP, Shell, ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies have withdrawn from the event.

The Future Investment Initiative forum, scheduled for October 26, also remains in doubt. Among the expected participants are Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink. The move is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to attract international capital and reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil.

According to Reuters, the kingdom's real gross domestic product is expected to shrink by 3.6% in 2026. The attacks have further heightened concerns about oil infrastructure, including the East-West pipeline and refineries.

Riyadh seeks help for missile defense

Saudi Arabia is experiencing a shortage of interceptor missiles and has requested support from France, Britain, Pakistan and Egypt, the Associated Press reported, citing regional officials. According to them, the kingdom must simultaneously defend its vast territory, military facilities and oil infrastructure.

“The events of recent weeks are serious. "Our response must be just as serious," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the congress in Riyadh. The Associated Press reported that the United States is providing intelligence and planning support but has not yet carried out direct strikes against the Houthis. President Donald Trump has said he is considering American military intervention.

Sources: money.bg, apnews.com, marketscreener.com