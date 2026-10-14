World trade is experiencing the most severe shocks in 80 years

World trade is facing the most serious shocks in the last 80 years, but continues to demonstrate resilience despite geopolitical conflicts and changes in international economic relations. This was stated by the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, during the CNN Global Perspectives: In Bangkok forum, held on October 14 in the Thai capital.

In a conversation with journalist Richard Quest, she emphasized that despite the unprecedented pressure on the international trading system, the majority of global exchange continues to take place according to established international rules.

According to her, 72% of global trade is still conducted under WTO rules, which provides predictability for companies and investors.

Okonjo-Iweala indicated that in the first half of 2026, international trade in goods grew by 3.5%. The result significantly exceeds the organization's preliminary forecast for growth of 1.9%.

According to the WTO chief, these data show that international trade relations remain more resilient than expected, despite political tensions and restrictions on global exchange.

The statement was made within the framework of the first Asian edition of CNN Global Perspectives, which brought together representatives of international financial institutions, central banks and the technology business in Bangkok.

Among the participants in the forum were the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, representatives of the International Monetary Fund and heads of leading international companies.

The event was held in parallel with the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, at which the prospects for the global economy, international trade and the influence of artificial intelligence are among the main topics.