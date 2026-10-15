Nearly 9,000 unemployed people have started work in Plovdiv Region from the beginning of the year to the end of September. The data was announced by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Danail Rusev at the opening of a labor exchange organized by the Labor Bureau in Plovdiv.

12 employers from production, trade, hospitality, transport and other economic sectors participated in the labor exchange. The companies offered over 110 vacancies.

Unemployment in Plovdiv is below the national average

According to Rusev, unemployment in the Plovdiv municipality is 3.3% - 2.1 percentage points below the national average. However, about 13,000 people are registered in the labor offices in the region, while employers are experiencing a shortage of qualified personnel.

Half of the registered unemployed are unqualified

„At the same time, business states that there is not enough qualified labor. Perhaps this is where this bridge breaks in the middle“, said Danail Rusev.

Nearly half of the registered unemployed are unqualified and have primary or lower education. A significant part of them are of active working age – between 30 and 50 years old, but they encounter difficulties in finding a stable job.

The Deputy Minister stated that the problem requires joint action by state institutions, employers, unions and the civil sector. According to him, access to training and development should be ensured regardless of people's abilities and place of residence.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy offers free courses in various professions through labor offices. Rusev called on job seekers to seek advice, and employers to be more flexible in the selection and training of employees.

“The time when you could find a fully prepared specialist with good qualifications and experience who could immediately start working is already over“, Rusev pointed out.

According to him, companies that train people on the job and invest in them have better opportunities to develop in conditions of staff shortage.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, podtepeto.com