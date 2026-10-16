"Osman Gazi" sails for gas extraction in the Black Sea

Turkey's first floating production platform – “Osman Gazi“, will sail from the port of Filios to the Black Sea on October 17. The platform will be located about 170 kilometers from the coast and will extract and process natural gas from the “Sakarya“ field.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, the facility should increase daily production from the current 9.5 million to 20 million cubic meters. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2027, with the first gas from the flare tower expected to be ignited by the end of 2026.

„Osman Gazi“ will operate in the Black Sea for 20 years. On the platform, the gas will be processed, prepared for transport and fed into the national gas transmission network. Turkish authorities estimate that the planned production is worth about $10 million per day at current prices and could bring approximately $3.5 billion annually to the economy.

The platform is being prepared in Filios

The facility is 298.5 meters long, 56 meters wide and 29.5 meters deep. Its upper structure houses 21 production facilities. 11 of them were newly built according to the characteristics of the “Sakariya“ field, with seven manufactured in Turkey and four – abroad. The remaining 10 were modified and integrated into the platform.

The preparation in Filios also includes the laying of 642 kilometers of electrical cables and nearly 30 kilometers of pipelines. About 7,000 people participated in the work. In August, a 96-meter-high, 260-ton flare tower was installed on the platform, designed to safely vent hydrocarbon gases during emergency operations.

Production to meet the needs of 8 million households

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said the platform will increase the number of households whose natural gas needs are covered by local production from 4 to 8 million.

„Turkey's first floating production platform, „Osman Gazi“, is ready to sail to the area where it will carry out its mission. With it, we will double the local natural gas production in the „Sakariya“ field and we will reach 20 million cubic meters per day“, Bayraktar said.

The platform was publicly presented in July 2024 and was moved from Istanbul to Filyos in May 2025. There it underwent modifications, certification and preparation for operation in the Black Sea. The dispatch of “Osman Gazi“ marks the second stage of the development of the “Sakariya“ field.

Sources: aa.com.tr, hurriyetdailynews.com, trthaber.com