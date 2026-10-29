Antalya prepares to host COP31 in November

Antalya will host the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change – COP31, which will be held from 9 to 20 November 2026. It will be hosted by the Antalya EXPO Center in the Aksu region, where the former EXPO 2016 site is being redeveloped for the meeting.

The conference will bring together government delegations, representatives of international organizations, businesses and civil society. According to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the main focus will be on implementing climate solutions and progressing towards a global energy transition.

Former exhibition site hosts negotiations

The site adaptation project was developed by SP Architects. Instead of building a completely new site, the existing infrastructure of EXPO 2016 will be combined with new permanent and temporary structures. This way, the site will be used for the large-scale international event, without losing the ability to host other events after the conference.

The site will be divided into two main areas. The Blue Zone, managed by the UN, will be designated for the official climate negotiations, delegation meetings and accredited side events. Access to it will be allowed only to accredited participants.

The Green Zone will be open to the public. It will host exhibitions, public discussions and events related to climate solutions and innovation. The separation between the two spaces will allow official negotiations and public debate to take place simultaneously on the same ground.

Who will lead COP31

Turkey will host the conference, and Murat Kurum has been appointed as the president of COP31. Australian Minister for Climate and Energy Chris Bowen will lead the negotiations. Turkey's hosting was confirmed after an agreement with Australia, which was also initially a candidate to host the meeting.

The meeting of world leaders is scheduled for November 11 and 12. It should give political impetus to the negotiations and launch discussions on specific commitments to limit climate change.

The UN emphasizes that “no COP can solve the climate crisis alone“. The expectation is that the meeting in Antalya will build on previous decisions and focus on their implementation. After the conclusion of COP31, the former EXPO 2016 site is planned to continue to be used for fairs, concerts and other public events.