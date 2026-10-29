Bulgaria aims for many times more companies with EIC funding

Bulgaria aims to become one of the most attractive places in Europe for the creation and development of high-tech companies by 2030. This was stated by the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev at the opening of an information day of the European Innovation Council in Sofia.

Currently, 16 Bulgarian companies are participating in projects supported by the European Innovation Council. The ambition is to increase their number many times.

As examples of successful development, Vassilev pointed to EnduroSat and Dronamics. According to him, the support from the European Innovation Council has helped EnduroSat develop its business from manufacturing in Sofia to selling satellites to customers around the world.

“In the next decade, success will belong to those who create them“, said Ivan Vassilev.

According to the minister, Europe is at a technological crossroads and must move from a market that mainly regulates technologies created elsewhere to a place where new technologies are developed. He identified highly qualified engineers, mathematicians and researchers as Bulgaria's main competitive advantage.

Technology transfer system

Bulgaria is building a national technology transfer system with a central center in “Sofia Tech Park“ and regional offices in the country. The goal is for scientific developments to reach patents, licenses and new companies, instead of remaining only in scientific publications.

Vassilev also highlighted the future BRAIN++ Artificial Intelligence Factory, which should give researchers and start-ups access to high-performance computing resources at the European level. “Sofia Tech Park“ also participates in NATO's DIANA innovation network, and the new Defense Innovation Center unites scientific communities, businesses and government institutions to develop dual-use technologies.

Funding for the different stages

During the information day, representatives of start-ups, fast-growing companies, investors and researchers were introduced to the opportunities under EIC Pathfinder, EIC Accelerator and STEP. The tools cover different stages of innovation development - from early research and the creation of new technologies to their implementation on the market and the growth of high-tech companies.

Later, Vassilev and the European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva discussed the need for application procedures to be faster and more accessible. Among the issues raised was that companies should receive timely information whether their projects have been approved.

Easier access to research infrastructure, including laboratories and supercomputers, was also listed as a priority. Vassilev and Zaharieva stated that Europe must create conditions for innovative companies not only to start their activities in the European Union, but also to continue their development there.

Sources: news.bg