Only 9 years old: Boy creates his own chocolate brand

Kru King, who walked the catwalk before he was two, presents his chocolate brand during New York Fashion Week.

While most nine-year-olds dream of toys and adventures, American Kru King is taking his first steps in business. The New York boy is presenting his own chocolate brand - King's Chocolate Company, choosing an unusual stage for its debut: New York Fashion Week.

The story of the little entrepreneur is closely linked to the world of fashion. Crewe is the eldest son of Chrissy and Brady King, founders of The Bureau Fashion Week – an organization that organizes fashion events.

At the age of 18 months, he made his first fashion show, presenting clothes by designer Pia Bolte. Since then, catwalks, photographers, designers and the preparation of major events have been an integral part of his daily life.

Today, however, Crewe returns to this environment not as a model, but as a young entrepreneur with his own business idea.

Childhood behind the scenes of fashion shows

Unlike most of his peers, Crewe and his two younger siblings, aged six and five, spend a significant part of their time accompanying their parents during fashion events.

The children are homeschooled and often travel with their family. From a young age, they observed how fashion shows are organized, how business negotiations are conducted, and what goes on behind the scenes at big events.

“Our kids have collected more backstage passes than amusement park tickets“, says their mother, Chrissy King.

She remembers that in the early years of the family business, she answered work emails while the children were sleeping, organized events late at night, and traveled with baby gear, laptops, and clothes hangers.

In this way, Crewe had the opportunity to see not only the beautiful side of the fashion industry, but also the efforts that go into running a successful business.

From the catwalk to the chocolate business

The creation of King's Chocolate Company is the first independent entrepreneurial project associated with the nine-year-old boy's name.

The brand's presentation during Fashion Week provides him with access to an audience of designers, models, photographers and business representatives - an opportunity that few budding entrepreneurs have.

The family does not hide that the experience and contacts of the parents play an important role in the development of the project.

So far, no details have been announced about the chocolate company's full product range, nor about its plans for distribution and future expansion.

For Crew's parents, however, the venture has another goal - to give him practical lessons about the responsibility, perseverance and effort needed to build his own business.

“I hope our children understand that leadership is not about titles, but about serving people well“, says Chrissy King.

The story of nine-year-old Kru shows how a family environment can encourage entrepreneurial thinking from a young age. Whether King's Chocolate Company will become a successful brand remains to be seen. For now, its young creator has already taken the first step from the catwalk to the world of business.