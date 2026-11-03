Africa Seeks Millions of New Jobs

African countries are preparing for the UN COP31 climate conference, which will be held from 9 to 20 November 2026 in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, by calling for concrete economic results from international climate commitments. The main priority is for investments in green energy and sustainable development to create jobs, businesses and income for local communities, reports African Sustainability Matters.

The continent faces a serious challenge. Every year, more than 10 million young Africans enter the labour market, while the formal economy creates approximately 3 million jobs. By 2030, Sub-Saharan Africa will need between 12 and 15 million new jobs annually.

Despite its significant potential for renewable energy development, Africa receives only a limited share of the economic benefits. Of the total 16.6 million renewable energy jobs worldwide in 2024, only around 344,000 were on the African continent.

At the same time, climate finance for Africa reached $43.7 billion in the period 2021–2022, representing a 48% increase compared with the previous two-year period. Despite the increase, the funds remain insufficient, while small businesses have limited access to financing.

At COP31, African representatives will focus on implementing commitments already made, including increasing funding for climate change adaptation and improving access to international financing.

Priorities include supporting local producers, developing green technologies, providing vocational training and ensuring access to affordable loans for young entrepreneurs.

African countries insist that the success of climate investments should be assessed not only by the reduction of carbon emissions, but also by the number of jobs created and the economic benefits for local communities.

COP31 is expected to place a stronger emphasis on the practical implementation of climate policies, turning international promises into concrete projects and investments.