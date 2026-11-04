Kazakhstan and China Build a Digital Bridge for Trade

Kazakhstan and China are taking a new step toward deepening their economic and technological cooperation by creating shared infrastructure for data exchange. The initiative aims to facilitate international trade, support the development of artificial intelligence and create new opportunities for businesses, The Astana Times reports.

On October 31, during the Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2026 in Shanghai, the Astana Data Exchange (ADX) and Shanghai Data Exchange (SDE) platforms began working together to offer data-based digital products and services.

The project envisages that providers from both countries will be able to offer their products on a shared market under harmonized rules for information security and protection.

The first stage involves 11 international data providers whose services cover finance, business information, logistics, scientific research and artificial intelligence.

Tokayev Proposed the Initiative in July

The cooperation is a continuation of the initiative for a digital bridge between Kazakhstan and China, proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in July 2026.

At the time, the head of state called for closer integration of the two countries’ digital economies and expanded cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence.

Kazakhstan already has a developed e-government system. More than 90% of public services in the country are available online, while in 2025, cashless payments and transfers accounted for 98.3% of the total number of personal financial transactions.

The country ranks 24th among 193 countries in the UN E-Government Development Index for 2024.

The new Digital Qazaqstan strategy envisages broader use of artificial intelligence in industry, public administration and the financial sector by 2029.

The Goal Is $100 Billion in Trade

The initiative also has direct economic significance.

According to Chinese customs data, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and China reached $48.7 billion in 2025. The two countries have set a target of increasing trade turnover to $100 billion.

The digital exchange of verified information is expected to facilitate customs procedures, speed up cargo processing and reduce administrative costs for companies.

For example, a Chinese exporter will be able to more easily verify the reliability of a Kazakh trading partner, while importers will gain access to information about the origin of goods and the required certificates.

Shared platforms could also support investment decisions by providing market analyses, statistical data and information about consumer demand.

Artificial Intelligence Will Use Shared Data Sets

Another important goal is the development of joint technology projects.

Connecting the digital platforms will enable companies and research organizations from Kazakhstan and China to use a broader range of data to train artificial intelligence models and create new services.

Security is of particular importance. Kazakhstan’s Digital Code, which has been in force since July 2026, allows information products to be exchanged through registered platforms, but requires that they not contain personal data through which individual citizens can be identified.

China, for its part, is developing a national system for registering data rights and establishing specialized markets for their trading.

In the future, the cooperation could also cover the valuation of digital assets, including the possibility of using rights to certain information products as collateral for financing.

According to the initiators, the project could become a model for cross-border data exchange for other Central Asian countries as well.

Its implementation will depend on the establishment of common technical standards, reliable information protection and mutual recognition of the rules governing the use of digital resources.