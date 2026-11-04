Kazakhstan Seeks Partnership with Bulgaria for New Projects (VIDEO)

Kazakhstan has ambitious plans for economic modernization and the expansion of international cooperation, with Bulgaria able to become an important partner in transport, energy and high technology. This was stated by Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Viktor Tembirbayev, during a meeting with representatives of the expert and academic communities, Bulgarian media outlets, as well as members of the „Club of Friends of Kazakhstan", at which he presented the main priorities from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s speech at the end of October.

The diplomat emphasized that the country is undergoing large-scale political, economic and social transformations aimed at modernizing government administration, improving the investment environment and raising living standards. Among the leading initiatives is a program for large-scale infrastructure construction, including transport facilities, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructure. Around $14.5 billion outside the state budget is expected to be allocated for the implementation of the projects by 2029, including funds from the National Fund, formed from revenues from energy resources.

Particular attention is being paid to attracting private investment and creating favorable conditions for business. Kazakhstan intends to continue its practice of limiting inspections of small and medium-sized enterprises while further improving legislation to protect investors.

Kazakhstan Shows Interest in Bulgarian Ports

Developing transport and logistics connectivity is among Astana’s main economic priorities. The country plans to modernize its railway infrastructure and build new routes to increase cargo transport capacity between China, Central Asia and Europe.

One of the strategic projects is the new Aral-Caspian Corridor, which, according to the plans presented, could shorten the Trans-Caspian Transport Route by approximately 1,000 kilometers and reduce delivery times by more than three days. According to Tembirbayev, Kazakhstan is interested in stepping up cooperation with Bulgarian ports, which would open up additional opportunities for trade and the transit of goods.

The ambassador noted that such initiatives are in line with efforts to improve transport connectivity between Europe and Asia and could provide new impetus to economic relations between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan.

Artificial Intelligence and Energy Among the Priorities

Kazakhstan is accelerating the development of its digital economy by investing in supercomputers, data processing centers and artificial intelligence technologies. Two supercomputers are already operating in the country, and the acquisition of a third is planned. The project for the new city of Alatau is also being developed near Almaty, and it is to be built according to the smart city concept.

Tembirbayev identified scientific research and artificial intelligence as promising areas for cooperation with Bulgaria, specifically highlighting the work of the INSAIT Institute at Sofia University. Another opportunity is the development of digital connectivity between Europe and Asia through optical communication lines. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are working on a project to establish a connection across the Caspian Sea, with linking it to European infrastructure via the Black Sea being discussed as a future possibility.

The development of digital technologies is directly linked to the need for additional energy capacity. Kazakhstan aims to achieve a sustainable surplus in electricity production by 2029, which would support industrial development and the construction of large data centers. The country is considering the construction of a total of three nuclear power plants, and preparations for the second one have already been ordered to begin.

New Production and Higher Incomes

Among Kazakhstan’s long-term economic goals is the development of high-value-added production, particularly in the processing of critical minerals and rare earth metals. The country seeks to reduce its dependence on raw material exports and participate more actively in international production chains.

Alongside economic modernization, the government is emphasizing social policy and increasing incomes. According to the ambassador, an increase in the minimum wage is planned from January 1, affecting approximately 2 million people. Increases in remuneration in the social and healthcare sectors are also planned, along with the construction of new hospitals and other public infrastructure.

Bulgaria and Kazakhstan Seek New Opportunities for Cooperation

Viktor Tembirbayev emphasized that the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan are creating conditions for more active bilateral relations with Bulgaria. According to him, meetings are already being held with representatives of Bulgarian ministries, primarily from the economic sector, to discuss specific initiatives and new approaches to cooperation.

Astana is also counting on stronger parliamentary contacts, having already provided the Bulgarian side with information on the composition of the parliamentary friendship group with Bulgaria.

According to the ambassador, transport connectivity, energy, artificial intelligence and digital technologies are the areas with the greatest potential for joint projects. He expressed hope that the good relations between the two countries would give additional impetus to their economic partnership and enable the implementation of new investment initiatives.