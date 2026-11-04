Turkey Plans for 70% Renewable Energy by 2040

Turkey has set an ambitious goal of producing approximately 70% of the country's energy from renewable sources by 2040. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced this ahead of the presentation of the new national energy strategy, AzerNews reports.

The document, entitled “National Energy 2040,” will be officially presented on November 5 in Istanbul. It outlines the country's long-term priorities in electricity generation, infrastructure modernization and reducing dependence on imported energy resources.

According to Bayraktar, accelerated electrification of the economy will be at the core of the strategy. Electricity consumption is expected to increase across all major sectors, including industry, transport, construction and agriculture.

To carry out this transformation, Ankara plans investments worth billions, covering both the construction of new generation capacity and the development of transmission and distribution infrastructure. The programme's specific financial parameters are yet to be presented.

The expansion of renewable energy is a key element of Turkey's drive for greater energy independence. According to the government, the use of domestic energy resources will improve security of supply and limit dependence on international energy markets.

The new strategy is also aligned with the country's long-term goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2053.

The plans will also be presented to international partners during the COP31 climate conference, which will take place from November 9 to 20 in Antalya.

The new energy vision is expected to create additional opportunities for investment in renewable sources, energy technologies and infrastructure projects, while also strengthening Turkey's role in the regional energy transition.