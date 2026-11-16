The EU Is United on the Green Transition Despite Differences

European Union countries share a common vision for developing the green economy and increasing investment in clean energy despite their economic and regional differences. This was stated by Croatia’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Green Transition, Marija Vučković, in an interview with Anadolu Agency during the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey.

According to Vučković, the differences between member states stem from their specific economic, historical and geographical circumstances, rather than from opposing positions on the main climate goals.

The minister stressed that investment in green technologies would not hinder Croatia’s economic growth. She said the country supports the EU’s ambitious climate goals and the accelerated implementation of its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The statement comes amid concerns in some European countries that strict requirements to limit carbon emissions could weaken the competitiveness of industry and increase production costs.

Vučković also commented on the international goal under discussion to accelerate electrification by 2035. In her view, technological progress could significantly alter the outlook for the energy sector, but this should not lead to a reduction in climate ambitions.

The electrification of transport is particularly important for Croatia because of the national economy’s strong dependence on tourism. The development of electric mobility and clean energy is viewed as an important part of the country’s long-term economic strategy.

The Croatian minister also said that Zagreb uses part of the revenues from the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS) to support neighboring countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to Vučković, European climate policies should focus not only on reducing emissions but also on improving living standards, particularly for households affected by energy poverty and limited access to transport.

Croatia’s position is in line with the EU’s common commitments, reaffirmed ahead of COP31. In a joint declaration issued on November 9, the European Union and the countries of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States called for accelerated investment in clean energy, climate finance and practical measures to curb emissions.

Vučković expressed hope that the COP31 conference would focus on the actual implementation of commitments already undertaken, rather than solely on the adoption of new declarations.