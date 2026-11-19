Despite signs of a slowdown in recent months, 2026 is not at all a bad year for the Bulgarian economy. The country is still in a favorable phase of the economic cycle, and this momentum is expected to continue relatively into 2027. However, serious challenges lie ahead in 2028, when economic growth could slow to just 1.5%. This is the forecast of Lyubomir Datsov, a member of the Fiscal Council and a former deputy finance minister.

“As you may perhaps feel yourselves, there has already been some slowdown and cooling of the economy over the past several months. It may now be speculated that this is a consequence of what is happening in the Persian Gulf, oil prices and so on, but specifically for Bulgaria, the factors influencing this are rather domestic.”

According to Datsov, the main factor behind the expected slowdown is the natural economic cycle. In 2026, the economy's deviation from its potential output, known as output gap, remains positive—around 0.7–0.8. This shows that economic activity is still at a relatively good level.

The problem is that favorable economic conditions coincide with an unfavorable state of public finances. According to the economist, the government should use the current period and the relatively good prospects for 2027 to undertake structural reforms before the economic environment deteriorates.

“Our forecast is that in 2028, economic growth will decline to 1.5%, while the deviation (the so-called output gap)—the deviation in the economy—will reach minus 6%, which represents a significant cooling.”

The expected slowdown could lead to weaker business activity, reduced demand for labor and a certain increase in unemployment. At the same time, Datsov believes this will normalize the labor market after several years of strong pressure for wage increases.

His warning highlights the risk of three unfavorable processes overlapping—cooling of Bulgaria's economic cycle, problems in public finances and a weakened European economic environment. Such a combination could make things more difficult for both the state budget and businesses.

Nevertheless, the economist sees an opportunity for companies to use the next two years for strategic investments. According to his forecast, the European economy will begin to recover in 2029–2030, supporting demand for Bulgarian goods and services. The greatest benefits from such a development would go to competitive companies that have invested in time.

Datsov also criticized the proposed budget policy, acknowledging that the government is attempting to change course after years of growing deficits and spending.

“Unfortunately, I do not think the government is showing enough courage with the budget it is proposing. The hugely positive thing is that they are changing course.”

According to him, however, the planned fiscal consolidation is insufficient, as it relies mainly on one-off revenues and limiting capital expenditure instead of substantial changes to current spending.

“Unfortunately, the steps being taken are very timid; budget consolidation is on the brink.”

The economist pointed out that a significant part of the projected budget deficit for 2026 is related to one-off expenditures under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, municipal projects and liabilities in the road sector. According to his calculations, these amount to around 2% of GDP. If they are excluded, the deficit would be approximately 3.5% instead of the projected 5.5%.

According to Datsov, the state should focus its efforts on stimulating investment, economic growth and productivity instead of restricting capital expenditure.

He also highlighted the need for reforms in agriculture, where, according to the data he presented, 13% of those employed work, while the sector accounts for just 4% of GDP.

The economist's main warning is that 2026 offers a favorable opportunity for reforms, 2027 will be a transitional year, and in 2028 the accumulated economic and fiscal problems may emerge with much greater force.