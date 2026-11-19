The United Arab Emirates (UAE) imported at least 591 tonnes of gold of suspected illicit origin or linked to armed conflicts in 2024. The value of the precious metal is estimated at around $74 billion, according to a new investigation by the Swiss non-governmental organisation SWISSAID, cited by Business Insider Africa and Reuters.

According to the report, approximately 42% of the UAE’s total gold imports during the year in question fell into the category of smuggled or conflict-linked precious metal. This occurred despite stricter rules on monitoring the origin of gold introduced in 2023.

The largest share of the suspicious shipments came from Africa. SWISSAID estimates that at least 453 tonnes of gold worth $56.7 billion reached the UAE without being declared for export in the African countries where it was mined.

Of this amount, 413 tonnes were identified by comparing official data on imports into the UAE with export statistics from African countries. An additional at least 40 tonnes passed through neighbouring countries before being officially exported to the Emirates.

The countries of origin of the gold include Sudan, Mali and Guinea. The situation in Sudan is particularly troubling, where the illegal trade in precious metals is among the sources of funding for armed groups involved in the conflict that has continued since 2023.

The investigation also found imports of at least 174.5 tonnes of gold linked to Russia, Yemen and Sudan. Some of these quantities overlap with the African shipments and were therefore counted only once in calculating the total of 591 tonnes.

SWISSAID warns that despite tighter regulations, oversight of traders and refineries in the UAE remains insufficient. In an inspection of 24 businesses, the organisation found that most did not fully comply with requirements for tracing the origin of gold.

Dubai continues to be one of the world’s largest centres for trading and processing precious metals. In 2024, the UAE was the world’s second-largest gold exporter after Switzerland.

Switzerland is also the largest buyer of gold from the Emirates. In 2025, the country imported around 420 tonnes from the UAE, compared with 155 tonnes the previous year. The data, however, do not prove that the gold imported into Switzerland was of illicit origin.

The report’s authors are calling for stricter oversight of supply chains, more customs inspections and tougher sanctions against businesses that violate the rules.

The organisation also recommends that the UAE be placed back on the so-called grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which combats money laundering. The country was removed from the list in 2024 following regulatory changes.

UAE authorities did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters and the Associated Press. Ahmed bin Sulayem, head of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, however, rejected the criticism of the country, saying that false claims damaging its reputation were being circulated.

The $74 billion estimate was calculated using gold prices as of November 1, 2026, rather than its value at the time of import in 2024. The sum also does not represent a proven amount of financial losses for African countries.