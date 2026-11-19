US technology company Meta Platforms is temporarily suspending plans to issue a new class of non-voting shares because of a legal dispute with shareholders. The decision affects a scheme that would allow CEO Mark Zuckerberg to sell billions of dollars’ worth of shares without reducing his control over the company, Bloomberg reports.

According to court documents filed in Delaware on November 18, Meta has undertaken not to issue shares of the new Class C until the legal proceedings continue. The agreement is subject to court approval, and the case is scheduled to be heard from April 19 to 23, 2027.

The plan, approved by the board of directors in October, calls for the creation of non-voting shares to be distributed among existing shareholders. For each Class A or Class B share, investors would receive one new Class C share.

This structure would allow Zuckerberg to sell part of the securities he owns without losing his decisive influence over Meta’s management. The Facebook founder currently controls approximately 61% of the voting rights in the company.

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Zuckerberg would be able to immediately sell 20% of the Class C shares he receives, while the remaining 80% would be subject to sales restrictions. According to estimates cited in the lawsuits, the initial package could provide him with nearly $24 billion.

Ten lawsuits have been filed against the scheme by shareholders, who accuse Zuckerberg and the board members of breaching their duties to investors. The leading plaintiffs include California’s teachers’ pension fund CalSTRS and Danish pension company PFA.

The investors argue that the proposed structure primarily serves Zuckerberg’s personal interests by allowing him to receive substantial funds without relinquishing control of the company.

The dispute is also linked to discussions about introducing a wealth tax on billionaires in California. Before the proposal was put to a vote, Zuckerberg had considered leaving the state to avoid potentially multibillion-dollar tax liabilities.

Meta is defending its decision by citing the need for greater financial flexibility for large-scale investments in artificial intelligence. The company plans significant spending on data centers and computing infrastructure, while the new class of shares would allow management to raise capital without changing the existing balance of voting power.

The technology giant says it will defend its position in court and push for a final decision as quickly as possible.

The temporary suspension does not mean a complete abandonment of the plan. Changes to Meta’s corporate charter creating the new class of shares could still take effect on January 19, 2027. The issuance itself, however, remains blocked until the legal dispute is resolved.

This is not the first similar conflict between Zuckerberg and shareholders. In 2017, Meta, then known as Facebook, abandoned a similar plan for non-voting shares following a legal challenge.

The new dispute once again raises the question of the extent to which founders of major technology companies should retain virtually unlimited control over their management, even when they reduce their economic stake.