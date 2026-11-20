Croatian oil pipeline operator JANAF restored regular crude oil deliveries to the Serbian refinery in Pančevo after repair work on the damaged section between Sisak and Slavonski Brod was completed. The company announced this on November 20, as reported by Serbian news agency Tanjug and B92 television.

Oil transportation was suspended on November 6 following an accident during repair work carried out by an external contractor. The incident resulted in the leakage of approximately 568,000 litres of crude oil and created a risk to supplies for Serbia’s only oil refinery.

JANAF said that repair teams had worked around the clock to fix the damage. The spilled oil was collected and transported by tanker trucks to a company terminal, from where it was returned to the pipeline system. Clean-up work in the affected area is continuing.

The interruption in deliveries forced the Serbian authorities to take emergency measures to safeguard energy security. On November 13, the government authorised oil company NIS to use up to 66,000 tonnes of crude oil from state reserves to prevent production at Pančevo from being halted.

Due to the shortage of crude oil, the refinery temporarily reduced processing, while some of the required quantities of diesel fuel were supplied from operational and commercial reserves. Serbia’s Ministry of Mining and Energy assured that supplies of petrol, jet fuel and fuel oil had not been threatened.

The restoration of the oil pipeline is of key importance to Serbia, as JANAF is the only route for delivering crude oil to the Pančevo refinery.

In addition to the technical difficulties, Serbia’s oil industry continues to face the consequences of the US sanctions imposed on NIS because of Russian involvement in the company’s ownership.

The current three-year contract between JANAF and NIS expires at the end of 2026, raising questions about future delivery terms and Serbia’s long-term energy security.