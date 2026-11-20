Tour operators on the German market are reporting an increase of over 20% in early bookings for holidays in Bulgaria during the 2027 season. The data were presented at the Touristik & Caravaning exhibition in Leipzig, which is being held from 18 to 22 November and is expected to attract around 60,000 visitors.

Interest in Bulgarian tourism packages has also increased because of the discounts offered during the exhibition. Visitors are looking not only for seaside holidays, but also for opportunities to travel outside the peak season, including spa programmes, cultural routes and outdoor activities.

For the 2027 season, an expanded flight programme from Leipzig to Varna is planned. The Municipality of Varna is also preparing to continue its joint advertising partnerships with leading German tour operators. “The destination deserves attention during each of the four seasons,” the municipality said.

More Polish tourists and overnight stays in Varna

Alongside its participation in Leipzig, Varna is also presenting itself at the ITTF Warsaw tourism exhibition, which is being held from 19 to 21 November. Seaside holidays, wellness programmes, gastronomy, festivals and short city breaks are being promoted in Polish.

Data for 2026 show a 22% increase in the number of Polish tourists in Varna. The overnight stays they generated were up by 16%, while the average stay reached 6.3 days. According to the Municipality of Varna, the positive trend is linked to more direct routes, seasonal flights and charter programmes between Poland and the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

Romania remains the leading foreign market

Varna is also expanding its presence on the Romanian market by participating in the TTR exhibition in Bucharest, which runs until 22 November. The city and its resort complexes are being presented as a year-round destination suitable for short trips, spa holidays and winter tourism.

By mid-November, Varna had welcomed more than 265,000 Romanian citizens, who generated 1,106,000 overnight stays. The Romanian market accounts for 26% of Varna’s total tourist flow and remains the city’s leading foreign market.