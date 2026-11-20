The European Union must significantly accelerate the electrification of its economy if it wants to preserve the competitiveness of its industry and strengthen its energy security. Lea Rom, an expert in European energy policy at the Clean Air Task Force, said this in an interview with the Anadolu Agency during the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey.

According to Rom, Europe’s progress in electrification has practically stalled over the past decade. Electricity’s share of total energy consumption remains at around 23% – a level that has not changed significantly since 2015.

The European Commission has already presented a plan to increase this share to 46% by 2040. The aim is to gradually replace fossil fuels with electricity in industry, transport and the buildings sector.

“If we want to have a competitive industry in Europe, electrification is the way forward,” Rom said.

In her words, the EU is falling behind leading economies such as China, Japan and South Korea, which are making faster progress in the use of electricity.

One of the main problems facing the European economy remains its dependence on imported energy resources. According to the expert, around half of Europe’s energy mix consists of imported fossil fuels, leaving businesses vulnerable to international crises and price fluctuations.

Restrictions on supplies of Russian natural gas further increased European countries’ dependence on global energy markets. Geopolitical tensions in recent years have led to significant fluctuations in gas prices, which have also affected the cost of electricity.

Despite its economic advantages, the electrification of industry requires substantial initial investment. Businesses need to introduce new technologies, including electric furnaces and heat pumps, making it necessary to provide financial incentives and predictable energy costs.

Rom stressed the need for wider use of long-term electricity supply contracts, which would allow industrial consumers to plan their investments with greater price certainty.

According to the European Commission, accelerating electrification could reduce the EU’s annual fossil fuel import costs by around €260 billion by 2040.

The COP31 climate conference is also discussing an international target of reaching 35% electrification by 2035. Lea Rom described the proposal as a realistic basis for a global agreement, noting that Europe has the capacity to set even more ambitious targets.

The expert called on the European Union to develop a long-term energy and industrial strategy for the period after 2030 that would coordinate investments in electricity grids, industry, transport and buildings.

Among the promising technologies, she highlighted enhanced geothermal energy, which could provide additional amounts of clean electricity by using resources at greater depths.

According to Rom, achieving the electrification targets will not be possible through regulatory measures alone. A coordinated industrial policy, infrastructure investment and international technological cooperation are needed.