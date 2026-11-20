California has launched an investigation into Nvidia to determine whether advanced chips or confidential company information have reached China. The inquiry also includes the question of whether Nvidia misled investors and the public about the associated risks.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued Nvidia a subpoena for documents and other information. He said the aim is to determine whether the company or its former chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, violated California’s corporate securities laws. The investigation was reported by the Associated Press and Bloomberg.

“The conduct of Nvidia and its former chief executive officer raises serious concerns, including regarding the ways in which the company may have misled investors,” Bonta said.

The investigation is linked to the crisis surrounding Huang, who stepped down from his position following revelations of an extramarital affair with Alice Huang. U.S. officials have expressed suspicions that she is connected to Chinese intelligence. Beijing denied attempting to spy on Jensen Huang. The suspicions themselves are not evidence that a crime was committed.

Nearly 900,000 chips for Chinese companies

The investigation in California coincided with the publication of information by the House Foreign Affairs Committee. According to the data, by May 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce had approved the sale of nearly 900,000 advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese companies.

The documents indicate that the recipients include companies that were subsequently added to the Pentagon’s list of companies accused of assisting the Chinese military. Separately, the committee stated that between December 2025 and May 2026, applications had been filed for the sale of more than 3.4 million chips to Chinese companies.

These data do not prove that Nvidia illegally transferred technology to China. However, they are among the circumstances that California authorities are examining, including whether the company had information about the end recipients and whether it provided investors with complete information.

Huang and the company’s future

Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, is one of the leading manufacturers of artificial intelligence chips. The company has not responded to requests for comment on the investigation.

Jensen Huang has expressed a willingness to return to the helm of Nvidia, but the board of directors is not currently discussing such a possibility. The next stage of the investigation will depend on the documents and information the company provides in response to the subpoena.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, apnews.com, news.bloomberglaw.com