Victims of the investment fund scandal in Turkey protested outside the headquarters of the Capital Markets Board in Ankara and disputed the authorities’ data on the sums paid out. They said they had actually received back only about 10 percent of their investments and called for the full recovery of their funds, with compensation for inflation.

The protest followed a statement by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that 371,021 of a total of 455,758 affected investors, or 81.4 percent, had received the net value of their investments or their initial capital. According to data cited by the Turkish authorities, the total amount of payments made was around 161 billion Turkish lira.

“Mr President Erdoğan, unfortunately, you have not been correctly informed. You were told that 80 percent of investors had received back the full amount of their initial investments. However, this information does not reflect the actual reality. We managed to receive back only 10 percent of our investments,” the protesters said in a joint statement.

According to them, two interim payments have been made, but most investors are still waiting for the full amount of their funds. The protesters pointed out that even investors with investments of less than 1 million Turkish lira had not received everything they had deposited.

They called for the unpaid sums to be repaid before the end of the year and urged the authorities to publish a schedule with specific deadlines and rules for settling the outstanding claims. One of their main demands is compensation for the loss of purchasing power during the period in which their money was blocked.

How the scandal began

The crisis erupted in September, when several investment funds failed to meet investors’ requests to redeem their shares. This happened against the backdrop of sharp sell-offs on the financial markets and led to an investigation on suspicion of manipulating the prices of shares with limited liquidity.

Turkey’s Capital Markets Board suspended the operations of 131 funds managed by seven companies and ordered their liquidation. According to a Reuters analysis, some of the funds were heavily concentrated in individual stocks, making it difficult to convert their assets into cash and meet redemption requests.

The investigation affected company executives, fund managers and representatives of financial regulators. Among those detained are former Deputy Agriculture Minister Mustafa Aksu and former Minister of Family and Social Policies Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya. Suspicions have been raised in the case, but the guilt of specific individuals has not been established by a final court ruling.

At the end of October, the Turkish parliament passed a special law on recovering losses and damages from those responsible and paying the recovered funds to shareholders in the liquidated funds. Meanwhile, some of those affected announced that they were forming their own association to defend their interests and seek legal accountability.