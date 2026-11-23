The artificial intelligence boom, which has supported the growth of US stock markets in recent years, is entering a period of heightened uncertainty. Investors are taking an increasingly close look at whether the expected returns from AI will justify the massive investments in data centres, semiconductors and technological infrastructure.

The issue is the focus of a new analysis by The Economist entitled “How much further could the AI investment bubble burst?”. The full text of the publication from 22 November is not available for direct review, but the trend is also confirmed by other recent financial analyses.

According to calculations by The Economist published in an earlier article, the artificial intelligence industry will have to generate approximately $3 trillion in annual revenue by 2030 to justify the planned investments in data centres at a normal rate of return. The current annual revenue of AI model developers is estimated at around $200 billion.

The gap between the revenue required and the revenue actually generated raises questions about the sustainability of current market valuations.

An additional risk is the concentration of stock market growth in a limited number of technology companies. In its financial stability review published in November, the European Central Bank warned that a change in expectations for the profitability of the AI business could trigger a sharp revaluation of stocks and bonds.

Pressure is already being felt by chip manufacturers and companies building artificial intelligence infrastructure. Investors are paying increasing attention to debt levels, electricity costs and the actual return on capital investments.

For businesses, this means that the next stage in the development of the AI sector will probably be determined less by technological promises than by companies’ ability to turn innovation into sustainable revenue and profits.

Despite concerns about a market correction, analysts distinguish between the risk of a decline in technology stock prices and the long-term potential of artificial intelligence. The technology may continue to reshape the global economy, even if some of the current investments fail to meet expectations.