The development of economically viable deposits in Greek offshore areas could raise citizens’ living standards, Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou said. According to him, potential production would strengthen Greece’s energy independence and contribute to energy supplies for Europe.

“If economically viable deposits are confirmed, their development will strengthen the country’s energy independence and make a significant contribution to improving citizens’ living standards,” Papastavrou told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Exploration in the Ionian Sea Begins

The statement comes as a new phase of oil and natural gas exploration gets under way. Seismic surveys in the southern Ionian Sea are being conducted by TGS for the Chevron–HELLENiQ ENERGY consortium.

The Ramform Tethys vessel has already arrived in the area. The surveys are expected to continue until the end of January 2027. They will collect data on geological structures beneath the seabed and help determine whether there are grounds for future exploration drilling.

At this stage, there is no confirmed commercial production. The presence of prospective structures will have to be followed by further analyses and drilling before it is possible to speak of actual reserves and economic exploitation.

Interest from International Companies

Alongside Chevron and HELLENiQ ENERGY’s exploration activities, three major companies have submitted bids in an international tender to collect and process seismic data in offshore areas of western and southern Greece. They are SLB, Viridien and BGP.

The bids were opened on 19 November by the Greek Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company, HEREMA. The proposals will now be evaluated and one or more contractors selected. Data from any new surveys could be used by companies that express interest in future drilling.

Papastavrou said the government has an obligation to build a “clear and scientifically grounded picture” of the country’s energy potential. He stressed that exploration and any possible development must be carried out in compliance with international maritime law and strict standards for safety and the protection of the marine environment.

Greece relies primarily on imported natural gas. Therefore, the possible discovery of economically viable deposits could reduce dependence on external supplies, but the actual effect will depend on the results of the exploration, subsequent drilling and investment decisions.

Sources: en.ellada24.gr, euronews.com, ekathimerini.com