The decline in artificial intelligence-related stocks has already erased a significant portion of the speculative gains surrounding data centers, chips and infrastructure providers. The question on Wall Street is whether this is a limited correction or the beginning of a larger collapse, similar to the bursting of the dot-com bubble in 2000.

An analysis by Wall Street Journal notes that the S&P 500 has lost 11.6% from its all-time high on October 6. During the dot-com crisis, the index declined by nearly 15% from its peak through the end of 2000. The comparison is not exact, but it shows how quickly the sell-off in technology stocks is beginning to affect the broader market as well.

The differences between individual companies are substantial. Nvidia has fallen 48% from its peak in 2026, while Intel lost 60% in 2000. Oracle is down 60% this year, compared with 37% during the dot-com bubble. Micron has declined 53%, Qualcomm 42%, and Cisco 30%. At the same time, Nvidia lost 14% in just the last session of the period under review.

The infrastructure mini-bubble is already contracting

The hardest hit is the segment that was expected to support the rapid expansion of the AI industry. Micron had nearly quadrupled in price over three months before losing more than half of its value. The semiconductor sector initially doubled, then declined by 43%. Shares of CoreWeave, an Nvidia-backed cloud services company, have returned approximately to their initial public offering level after rising more than fourfold.

James Mackintosh of the Wall Street Journal describes what is happening as an already burst “mini-bubble” around data centers and their suppliers. However, he says it is still impossible to determine whether air is also escaping from the larger bubble surrounding the entire artificial intelligence sector.

“You usually understand that you are in a bubble when it bursts,” says Vincent Mortier, chief investment officer at Amundi. The quote sums up the market’s main uncertainty: the decline is a fact, but the scale of the consequences is still unknown.

The data center bill is rising

The concerns are related not only to stock valuations but also to the scale of the investments. According to Axios, technology companies could invest up to $7 trillion in infrastructure by 2030, while forecasts for revenue from this activity are as high as $3.6 trillion.

This creates a risk of a vicious circle. If falling stock prices make financing more difficult, companies may postpone new data centers. Weaker orders will affect chipmakers, energy companies and equipment suppliers, while lower revenues could further limit investment.

The sell-off has already spread beyond the largest chipmakers. The Nasdaq has lost 5.3% for the week and moved into negative territory for the year, while the S&P 500 closed at 6,910.39 points. Anthropic’s debut also failed to reassure investors: the company’s shares fell 8.5% to $88.91 from an offering price of $83.

For now, it has been confirmed that individual segments of the AI market have undergone a sharp contraction and that the technology sector is in a correction. Whether this remains limited to the infrastructure mini-bubble or develops into a broader financial crisis will depend on the investment plans of major technology companies, revenue from AI services and access to credit.

Sources: wsj.com, apnews.com, axios.com