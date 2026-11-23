The rapid development of artificial intelligence is creating serious difficulties for a number of industries that until recently had no direct connection to the technology sector. The reason is the growing demand for gas turbines to generate the electricity needed to power enormous data centers.

In an analysis for Bloomberg published on November 22, economic commentator David Fickling examines how the investment boom surrounding artificial intelligence is affecting the production of energy equipment, industry, transport and infrastructure projects.

The shortage is already becoming a global problem. According to data from Wood Mackenzie cited by Reuters, global orders for gas turbines exceed 100 gigawatts, while annual production capacity is estimated at just 60–70 gigawatts.

In the United States, the average delivery time for a new gas turbine has reached six years, with some manufacturers already discussing orders for 2030–2031.

Technology Companies Are Buying Up Used Equipment

Because of the long delivery times, data center operators are increasingly seeking alternative solutions. These include purchasing used gas turbines, recommissioning decommissioned facilities and converting aircraft engines into power generators.

U.S. company Crusoe, which develops artificial intelligence infrastructure, for example, has ordered 13 gas turbines based on aircraft engines from GE Aerospace. Their total capacity reaches 650 megawatts, and the equipment will be used to power data centers in the United States.

Increased demand is also driving up equipment prices on the secondary market. According to industry participants, well-maintained used turbines can cost between $1.5 million and $1.7 million per megawatt of capacity, while new ones reach $2 million–$2.5 million per megawatt.

The Energy and Industrial Sectors Feel the Pressure

The largest gas turbine manufacturers, including GE Vernova, Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, are reporting orders that exceed the capacity of their production facilities.

This is creating competition between technology companies and traditional users of energy equipment, including power plants, industrial enterprises and energy operators.

The consequences are also being felt in capital spending. The U.S. state-owned energy company Tennessee Valley Authority has reported a significant increase in the prices of both new and used equipment over the past two years.

The shortage is also stimulating demand for alternative technologies. Finnish company Wärtsilä has received orders for around 3 gigawatts of capacity from U.S. data centers that use gas engines instead of traditional turbines.

A New Risk for Global Investment

For businesses, the problem goes far beyond higher equipment prices. The turbine shortage could delay the construction of power plants, increase capital costs and complicate the planning of new industrial facilities.

At the same time, energy equipment manufacturers are being given an opportunity to expand their businesses, as technology companies become some of the largest buyers of their own power-generation infrastructure.

According to forecasts by investment bank Jefferies, global demand for gas turbines could reach 129 gigawatts in 2028, while production capacity is expected to rise to around 87 gigawatts.

In this way, the artificial intelligence boom is gradually becoming not only a technological but also an industrial challenge. Companies now have to compete not only for chips and computing capacity, but also for the equipment needed to ensure electricity supplies.