Business insolvencies in Bulgaria are expected to rise by 12% in 2026, reaching approximately 490 cases, credit insurer Allianz Trade forecasts. The increase is significantly above the average for Central and Eastern Europe, which stands at 2%, as well as the global forecast of 5%.

The trend in Bulgaria is likely to continue in 2027, but at a more moderate rate of 2%. According to the forecast, the number of insolvencies will stabilize in 2028.

Official Statistics Do Not Cover All Terminated Businesses

Allianz Trade points out that the relatively low official number of proceedings in Bulgaria is explained by the specifics of national legislation and the complex procedures for declaring insolvency.

Official proceedings account for only some of the cases in which overdue commercial receivables remain uncollected. Some indebted companies cease operations without going through insolvency proceedings. Practices include abandoning companies with few or no assets and transferring their ownership to individuals without significant property.

Such cases are observed mainly in transport and fuel trading, although they are becoming less common. There are also companies that stop operating after having their assets seized by the National Revenue Agency or when bank collateral is enforced under loan and leasing agreements.

In these situations, creditors often do not initiate insolvency proceedings because of the additional costs and limited prospects of collecting their receivables. As a result, some actual business closures remain outside the official statistics.

Agriculture, Transport and Construction Are Under Pressure

Agriculture and transport stand out among the sectors facing an increased risk of payment arrears. For transport companies, problems with delayed payments are compounded by unstable fuel prices and logistical difficulties related to the situation in the Black Sea and low water levels on the Danube River.

In agriculture, financial difficulties are being observed among grain and fertilizer traders. Individual cases have also been identified in the photovoltaic sector.

In construction, indications of rising indebtedness and delayed payments continue. Against the backdrop of weaker construction activity and a declining number of new projects, Allianz Trade does not expect a significant improvement in the short term.

Risk to Jobs Is Also Rising

“Higher-for-longer interest rates are increasing pressure on vulnerable companies,” said Aylin Somersan Coqui, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Trade.

Worldwide, 376 insolvencies of organizations with annual revenue of more than €50 million were registered in the first nine months of 2026. The largest number of cases occurred in retail, services and construction.

Around 2.7 million jobs are directly at risk from insolvencies in 2026 and 2027. This is 180,000 more than in 2025. Europe is the hardest-hit region, with approximately 1.6 million jobs at risk, followed by North America with around 650,000.

Allianz Trade’s global forecast projects a 5% increase in business insolvencies in 2026 and a further 1% in 2027. A 1% decline is not expected until 2028, but the number of cases will remain above the pre-pandemic average.

Sources: bta.bg