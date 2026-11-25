Donald Trump personally intervened to bring Jensen Huang back to the helm of Nvidia, and the company’s shares rose by nearly 33% following the decision. The case sparked criticism in the United States and Europe over the scale of the president’s intervention in the management of one of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

According to The Washington Post, Trump joined a Sunday meeting of the board of directors and pressured it to reappoint Huang. The president confirmed his role in an interview with CNBC. “The board decided to do what we asked,” Trump said, describing his intervention as “extremely important.”

Huang returned to the position just 11 days after being removed. American publications have linked the shake-up to revelations about his intimate relationships with two subordinates, as well as with a woman suspected of having worked for Chinese intelligence. These claims have not been presented as established facts by a court or another competent institution.

Board received national security assurances

Nvidia said that the board of directors had received assurances from senior U.S. government officials that Huang’s return posed no risk to national security.

The company is at the center of the global rivalry between the United States and China because of the key role its chips play in the development of artificial intelligence. Its market capitalization is around $4 trillion, while Jensen Huang is among the most recognizable executives in the technology sector.

The New York Times quoted Huang as telling company employees that the claim he had returned because of pressure from Trump was “completely untrue.” At the same time, the president publicly stated that he had insisted on Huang’s reappointment.

Call for investigation into stock trading

Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego called on regulators to investigate whether anyone had traded Nvidia shares based on material information that had not yet been made public. About 30 minutes before the official announcement, Trump said that Huang was “back where he belongs,” while the shares began rising in premarket trading.

According to the Financial Times, the president may have seen the value of his Nvidia holdings increase by between $1.3 million and $15 million. The calculation was based on his financial disclosures and the rise in the shares, but the exact amount cannot be determined because the disclosures indicate ranges rather than a specific number of shares.

The Guardian quoted shareholder Mark Levin, who described what happened as “a complete 180-degree turnaround without explanation.” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he was “shocked” and that political power should refrain from interfering in companies’ economic activities.

The comments raise the question of whether national security, market stability and political interests were kept separate in the decision to bring Huang back. The next key question is whether an official investigation into stock trading around the announcement of the shake-up will be launched.

Sources: bta.bg