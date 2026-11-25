“Bulgargaz” will offer a lower price for natural gas in December than initially requested. The company’s executive director, Georgi Tatarski, announced this during an open meeting of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.

On November 10, the public supplier submitted an application for a price of €66.83 per megawatt-hour. This is 14.38% higher than the November price. Tatarski did not specify the exact value of the new proposal, as several days remain until the end of the month.

More than 70% of the gas arrives by ship

“It is too early to give a final price, but the company will do everything possible and use all its reserves to achieve a better price than the one we requested on November 10,” Georgi Tatarski said.

According to Tatarski, the main element in “Bulgargaz”’s portfolio is natural gas delivered by ship through ports in Turkey and Greece. This gas accounts for more than 70% of the company’s overall mix.

The quantities in the Chiren gas storage facility are limited and have already been allocated for the entire winter period. Therefore, they will not be able to significantly influence the proposed price for December.

Tatarski also commented on the situation on the European market, pointing out that the price of natural gas at the Dutch TTF hub had exceeded €100 per megawatt-hour.

EWRC to make a decision on December 1

EWRC Chairman Plamen Mladenovski called on “Bulgargaz” to use all its reserves when submitting its final application so that the price increase would not be significant.

The regulator scheduled a closed meeting for December 1. The final price at which “Bulgargaz” will sell natural gas to end suppliers and entities licensed to produce and transmit thermal energy will be approved then.

Sources: novini.bg