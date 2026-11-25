Iraq has disputed an assessment by external consultants that its maximum oil production capacity is below 5 million barrels per day. Baghdad insists it can reach 5.2 million barrels per day, and the dispute could escalate into an open confrontation with OPEC+ at the group’s online meeting on November 29.

Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair has sent a letter to OPEC disputing the findings of the analysis. Baghdad’s position is formulated as follows: “Iraq can reach 5.2 million barrels per day.” According to Quartz, citing Bloomberg, the capacity assessment will be used to determine production targets for 2027.

Discrepancies in production figures as well

The methodology puts countries with higher assessed capacity in a stronger position when they seek a larger quota. This is precisely what underlies Iraq’s objections, as the country has been striving for years to increase its oil revenues and rebuild its economy after wars and sanctions.

Baghdad claims it produced nearly 4.9 million barrels per day in October. OPEC’s external sources, however, report 4.491 million barrels per day. The difference is nearly 400,000 barrels per day.

The International Energy Agency estimates Iraq’s sustainable production capacity at 4.87 million barrels per day. According to the IEA, production in October was 4.6 million barrels per day, the country’s highest level since September 2019.

An old dispute over quotas

Tensions between Iraq and OPEC+ are not new. Earlier this year, Baghdad warned that it could leave the organization if it did not receive a sufficiently high production capacity and, consequently, a larger quota. The warning was later withdrawn.

The dispute intensified after the United Arab Emirates withdrew from the group. Subsequently, the UAE increased its production to record levels, heightening concerns that OPEC+ restrictions could lead to new disagreements among producers.

There has so far been no official reaction from Iraq or OPEC+ leadership to the latest dispute. The decision at the November 29 meeting will show whether the capacity assessment will be accepted as the basis for the new quotas or whether additional negotiations will be necessary.

Iraq’s potential departure would weaken the cartel’s control over global supply. In the short term, this could increase access to cheaper crude oil for European refineries, but it would also create greater price volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

Sources: money.bg, qz.com