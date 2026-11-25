The Turkish company “TUSAŞ Engine Industries” will invest $90 million in high-tech aircraft engine production in Plovdiv. This is the company’s first major investment outside Türkiye, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Bulgaria Mehmet Sait Uyanık said at a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

The investment was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev. According to Uyanık, the project is the result of fruitful cooperation between Bulgaria and Türkiye and shows how political relations can be transformed into tangible economic results.

“Aircraft engine production in Plovdiv is TUSAŞ’s first major and very important investment abroad,” Mehmet Sait Uyanık said.

The ambassador noted the growing interest of Turkish companies in investing in Bulgaria and expressed hope that the project would encourage other investors to choose the country. He thanked Alexander Pulev and Prime Minister Rumen Radev for their commitment to and support for the project.

Bulgaria was selected after a study of several countries

Ahmet Kain, Vice President of Product Management and Sales at TUSAŞ, said that the company has 40 years of experience in developing and manufacturing precision parts for the aviation industry. He noted that the company supports the production of engines for military aviation and services NATO’s aviation fleet.

The decision to build TUSAŞ’s first global facility outside Türkiye is linked to the growing global demand for aircraft engines and the needs of supply chains.

“We considered opportunities in a number of countries, but chose Bulgaria because of its proximity to Türkiye, the availability of a skilled workforce and the incentives provided by the Bulgarian government,” Ahmet Kain said.

According to him, the investment decision was supported by the joint efforts of the Bulgarian Investment Agency, the Embassy of Türkiye in Sofia, the Embassy of Bulgaria in Ankara and the Ministry of Economy.

Sources: bta.bg