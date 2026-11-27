Russia is already a serious competitor to France on the global grain market, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a meeting with representatives of the agricultural sector at the Élysée Palace on November 25.

“A few years ago, they were our customers. With climate warming, they are even managing to harvest two crops a year. They have become major exporters, and this is hitting us hard,” Macron said, quoted by RBC and Vedomosti.

The French president linked the pressure on domestic producers to the change in Russia’s position in international trade. In his words, markets that were previously accessible to French products have gradually turned into arenas of direct competition.

Russia is increasing its role as an exporter

According to data presented by Vedomosti, Russian farmers have already harvested 142.5 million tonnes of grain, while exports during the current season are expected to exceed 40 million tonnes. On September 22, the Russian government abolished the floating export duties on wheat, barley and corn until the end of 2026.

The forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is more specific for wheat: Russian exports in the 2026/2027 season are expected to reach 39 million tonnes. This is the lowest level in the past five years, but despite the decline, Russia remains the world’s leading exporter. The department attributes the decrease to ongoing logistical difficulties in the Black Sea.

French producers call for support

Macron’s statement comes as France is discussing the future funding of the Common Agricultural Policy. At the meeting with representatives of the agricultural sector, the president said that “not a single euro should be missing” from European support for farmers and that maintaining the level of funding was a key objective for France.

The problem is not new. Following the ban introduced by Russia in August 2014 on imports of food and agricultural products from countries that had imposed sanctions against Moscow, the country began to develop its own production and exports more intensively. Thus, a former buyer of French products gradually became a competitor in European markets.

In the Bulgarian market, the average purchase price of milling wheat in November was €186.33 per tonne, according to the overview by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food for the period through November 20. By comparison, the average price of French wheat delivered to Rouen was €233.83 per tonne. The data do not show a direct causal link to Russian competition, but they provide an indication of the differences between national markets.

According to Le Monde, Macron has made protecting the Common Agricultural Policy one of France’s main priorities ahead of the upcoming talks on the European budget. French agriculture is facing pressure simultaneously from prices, logistics, climate change and competition from major exporters such as Russia.

Sources: rbc.ru, vedomosti.ru, lemonde.fr