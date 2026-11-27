The National Assembly will discuss at second reading amendments to the Value Added Tax Act. The agenda includes the Council of Ministers’ bill and four proposals by MPs concerning the VAT registration threshold, rates on staple food products and the tax on motor fuels.

The main bill provides for the introduction of mandatory structured electronic invoicing and real-time reporting. For each supply, the data will be sent automatically to the National Revenue Agency at the time the structured electronic invoice or credit note is issued.

It is proposed that purchase and sales ledgers be abolished to avoid entering the same information twice. The National Revenue Agency will also automatically provide a draft VAT return by the second day of the following month.

According to the report by the Budget and Finance Committee, electronic invoicing should begin with a six-month testing period. Operation in a live environment is scheduled to start on 1 July 2028. The committee notes that the measure is expected to have a positive budgetary impact of €350 million in 2028 and €450 million in 2029.

New Rules for Property Transactions

The bill also introduces mandatory VAT registration for certain transactions involving new buildings, adjacent land and regulated plots of land. The rule will also apply to individuals when they act as taxable persons in the course of independent economic activity.

The registration application will have to be submitted to the National Revenue Agency no later than seven days before the date on which the tax on the supply becomes chargeable. The committee says this change is expected to generate additional budget revenues of €120 million.

Dispute over the Threshold, Food and Fuel

The Council of Ministers’ bill proposes that the VAT registration threshold be gradually increased to €60,000 in 2027, €70,000 in 2028 and €75,000 in 2029.

Martin Dimitrov and a group of MPs are calling for the threshold to be set at €85,000. Dimo Drenchev proposes that registration become mandatory at a turnover of €84,875. Another proposal provides for a zero rate on food products and beverages from the small consumer basket.

Tsontcho Ganev and a group of MPs are proposing a temporary 9% rate for automotive petrol, gas oil, biodiesel, bioethanol and liquefied petroleum gas for 12 consecutive months. The measure does not cover natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, heating fuels or aviation fuels.

At the meeting of the Budget Committee, the proposals by MPs failed to receive the necessary support. Committee Chairman Konstantin Prodanov said: “I will work towards raising the threshold when the state can afford it.” The committee supported only the Council of Ministers’ bill, which was adopted at first reading with 122 votes “in favour”, 49 “against” and 18 “abstentions”.

During parliamentary oversight, Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov and the ministers of culture, the interior, education and science, healthcare, and regional development and public works will answer MPs’ questions.

Sources: bnrnews.bg