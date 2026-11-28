Mutual direct investment between Turkey and Russia has reached approximately $10 billion. This was announced by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat at a Turkish-Russian business forum in Istanbul attended by more than 200 representatives of companies from both countries.

“This demonstrates the confidence of businesspeople in the economies of both countries and in their shared future,” Bolat said. According to him, around 3,000 Russian companies operate in Turkey, while approximately 1,300 Turkish firms conduct business in Russia.

Russia remains the largest overseas market for Turkish construction companies. To date, they have completed 2,190 projects in the country with a total value of approximately $103 billion. Ankara wants to expand exports to the Russian market in the food industry, agriculture, automotive manufacturing, the chemical industry, textiles, furniture and construction materials.

Energy remains at the heart of relations

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak described energy as the foundation of the economic partnership. He said that the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines are operating reliably, while Moscow is ready to support Turkey in developing as a regional energy trading hub.

The two countries are preparing to commission the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which Novak described as a historic milestone for Turkey. Long-term contracts for grain and fertilisers are also being discussed, as are joint ventures for processing agricultural products.

Tourist exchange also remains significant. Around 7 million Russian tourists visit Turkey each year, while Russian airlines transported more than 6.5 million passengers on routes between the two countries last year, Novak said.

Trade remains below the target

At the forum, Bolat and Novak reaffirmed the ambition of the presidents of Turkey and Russia for bilateral trade turnover to reach $100 billion annually. Trade data, however, show that the target is still a long way off.

According to Hürriyet Daily News, bilateral trade fell by 6.5% in 2025 to $49.2 billion, compared with $52.6 billion in 2024. In the first nine months of 2026, turnover reached $32.6 billion. Turkish exports to Russia amounted to $4.6 billion, while imports from Russia totalled $28 billion.

Energy supplies occupy a leading position in this structure. Around 70% of Turkey’s imports from Russia in 2025 consisted of mineral fuels, oil and products derived from their processing, Hürriyet Daily News reports.

The next steps include facilitating customs procedures, improving logistics and shipping safety in the Black Sea, as well as expanding e-commerce. Turkey will be the guest country at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2027, while the next meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission has been proposed to take place in Kazan.

Sources: aa.com.tr, hurriyetdailynews.com