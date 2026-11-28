A bare wrist has become the subject of a question with potential consequences for the luxury watch market. In the first official image of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond, the actor is not wearing a watch, immediately prompting speculation over whether Agent 007 will continue his nearly 30-year relationship with Omega.

Pattinson became a global ambassador for rival Swiss brand Jaeger-LeCoultre in September 2026. That is the source of the interest in the character’s future watch choice. Omega has been associated with the cinematic Bond since “GoldenEye” in 1995, while the Seamaster Diver 300M model increased its sales approximately fivefold after the film’s release. The Wall Street Journal notes that a possible loss of the franchise would be a sensitive blow for Omega, which fell from third to fifth place among Swiss watch brands in 2025.

Pattinson himself described his relationship with the new brand this way: “For me, the most compelling objects are those with real depth.” Jaeger-LeCoultre introduced the actor as its global ambassador two months before he was announced as Bond. So far, there is no confirmed decision on which manufacturer will be on the character’s wrist in the next film.

Jensen Huang’s jacket became a sign of support

The effect is not limited to cinema. The black Tom Ford leather jacket that Nvidia founder Jensen Huang frequently wears in public attracted greater interest on Google amid reports of his alleged extramarital affairs.

American stylists have reported that their clients are increasingly choosing black leather jackets for events. In Silicon Valley, the garment is also becoming a sign of support for Huang, with members of the technology sector deliberately beginning to appear in a similar look.

From Macron’s glasses to Taylor Swift’s engagement

In January 2026, shares of Italian eyewear maker iVision Tech rose nearly 56% over two days, while the company’s market capitalization increased by around $7 million. The catalyst was French President Emmanuel Macron’s appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos wearing Henry Jullien Pacific S 01 sunglasses priced at €659.

The effect was even faster in Taylor Swift’s case. After the singer announced her engagement to Travis Kelce in August 2025, the Ralph Lauren dress shown in the photographs sold out in less than half an hour. On the same day, Ralph Lauren shares rose by around 2%, those of Richemont, the owner of Cartier, by 3.4%, and those of LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, by 3.2%. Signet Jewelers shares gained 3.12%, reaching their highest price in eight months.

“The Kate effect” and the lesson from Michael Jordan

The £385 blue belted Issa London dress worn by Kate Middleton when she announced her engagement to Prince William in November 2010 sold out within a day. The case gave the phenomenon the name “the Kate effect.” The designer’s small company, founded by Daniella Helayel, was unable to produce enough pieces, and in July 2011, 51% of it was acquired by Camilla Al-Fayed. Helayel left the brand in 2013.

David Yermack’s study, “The Michelle Markup,” analyzed 189 looks worn by Michelle Obama between November 2008 and December 2009. According to the study, the companies whose clothes the former US first lady wore increased their combined market capitalization by around $2.67 billion. During her European tour in 2009, shares of eight related companies rose by an average of 15.5%, while the S&P 500 index gained 6.1%.

The history of Nike and Michael Jordan shows that the effect can also work in the opposite direction. In 1984, the basketball player signed a five-year contract worth $250,000 a year, a percentage of sales and his own shoe line. The first Air Jordan shoes were released in 1985. In January 1999, one day before Jordan announced his second retirement from basketball, Nike shares fell 5.4%. At the time, the company also reported its first decline in annual revenue since 1994—8%. The drop was linked in the annual report to the end of Jordan’s career and the NBA lockout.