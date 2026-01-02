New customs duties for small consignments from 2026

From July 1 of this year, a fixed customs rate of 3 euros per item will be applied to so-called "small consignments" with a value of up to 150 euros, the press center of the Customs Agency announced. The decision is part of the European Union's efforts to modernise the Customs Union and was agreed at political level within the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN).

The measure is a transitional solution until the full implementation of the Customs Union reform and the launch of the EU Customs Data Hub, scheduled for 1 July 2028. It aims to manage more effectively the increasing volume of low-value consignments typical of e-commerce, as well as to strengthen customs supervision of distance sales.

The increasing number of low-value consignments poses significant challenges for customs administrations and economic operators, including the risk of artificial undervaluation and splitting of consignments to circumvent customs rules. The new measure aims to limit such practices and provide a fairer and simpler mechanism for collecting customs receivables.

By supporting the introduction of the flat rate customs duty, Bulgaria confirms its commitment to protecting the financial interests of the European Union, as well as non-fiscal interests related to the security and safety of consumers and legitimate businesses. The measure will also contribute to ensuring fair competition between economic operators within the EU in the context of dynamically developing e-commerce, the agency points out.

The flat rate customs duty will be applied to an item, regardless of the origin and type of the good. This means that when purchasing several items sent in one shipment, the customs duty will be charged for each individual item.

The introduction of the measure envisages an amendment to Council Regulation (EC) No. 1186/2009 establishing a Community system of duty relief, the „Customs“ Agency also informed.