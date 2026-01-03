Truck kills pedestrian while reversing

A 64-year-old pedestrian died in a road accident in the village of Ruhovtsi in the Elena region, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Veliko Tarnovo announced.

The accident occurred today at around 09:00. According to initial information, a truck while reversing hit the pedestrian, who died on the spot. The reasons are being clarified and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

On December 29, two people died in a crash between a light truck and a heavy truck on the Prisovski bends near Veliko Tarnovo.