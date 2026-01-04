Cashier refused purchase because of 200 euros - did not recognize the banknote

A few days after our entry into the eurozone, there have already been cases of refusal to accept euro coins that are not with the Bulgarian side and to take a 200 euro banknote, BNT reported.

A woman in Sofia tried to buy a pack of cigarettes with 200 euros from a large chain store, but the manager explained that the cashier did not recognize the banknote and could not accept it. She pointed out that the sellers still do not know all the denominations, and in this particular case they did not have enough euros for change, news.bg pointed out.

"I took out a euro to pay, the woman looked at me in horror and said: "I will not take them". And I ask her: well, why, since New Year we have been in the eurozone, she answered me - well, I don't know them", said the injured client and specified that it was about 200 euros.

"We are in the center of Sofia. I don't know what will happen in small towns, villages", she added.