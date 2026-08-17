The first two anti-drone systems promised by the Defense Minister have arrived

The two anti-drone systems announced by the Defense Minister on Friday, August 14, have already been delivered, the press center of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) reported to BTA after an inquiry.

The MOD added that a process for their mastering and entry into operation is underway.

The systems were purchased from the American company AXON.

Two other anti-drone systems are expected to be received in the near future, the Defense Ministry added.

Last week, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said that our country needs new systems for detecting and destroying aircraft, which must be purchased as soon as possible. The minister's words came after a drone entered our airspace on August 8.

We are working hard on the "Security Measures for Europe" (SAFE) instrument to purchase such systems, the minister said, adding that there will be about 10 of them. These systems currently have a radius of three to five kilometers, he explained.

One of the projects under SAFE is for the acquisition of systems for detecting and countering unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the end of July, the parliament ratified the SAFE Loan Agreement. All projects under the SAFE instrument must be implemented by December 31, 2030.