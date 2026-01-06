NSSI facilitates access to benefits and pensions

Since the beginning of 2026, the Unified Portal for Electronic Services (EPEU) of the National Social Security Institute (NOI) is now a single point for the provision of administrative and reference services for cash benefits, assistance, pensions and guaranteed claims via the Internet.

All existing separate electronic reference services have been integrated into the platform and access to them is provided through it. Only authentication is required through any of the available means of electronic authentication - NSSI PIN, NRA PIN and all types of QEP. No registration and/or entry of additional data is required. In the “Identifier“ field Personal Identification Number (PIN)/Personal Identification Number (PIN) is entered, reported pariteni.bg.



Through the EPEU, the following is provided:



- access to the Electronic Social Security File, in three thematic parts, containing reference information on insured persons, insurers, self-insured persons, benefits received and pensions;



- requesting electronic services by users in various capacities, organized in the NSSI Services Catalog. Authentication and a one-time entry of an electronic contact address are required when performing the service in an automatically created user profile;

- access to portals for submitting data by obligated persons. This includes access without change to: Integrated system for electronic exchange of documents and data with the National Social Insurance Institution (submission of data with certificates No. 9, 10 and 11 under the Regulation on cash benefits and benefits from the state social insurance); Electronic register of sick leaves and decisions on their appeal and E-protocol for prevention and rehabilitation.



Information about the electronic services of the National Social Insurance Institution can be obtained from the institution's Contact Center by phone at 0 700 14 802.