Minister Ivan Shishkov on a key visit to Pleven

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works arch. Ivan Shishkov will visit Pleven today, August 18. The visit is part of his intensive two-day working tour of four key regions of the country - Varna, Dobrich, Shumen and Pleven, which is being held within the framework of the newly launched national initiative „Regions speak“.

The main goal of the campaign, announced by the regional minister after a meeting of the Council of Ministers, is to solve the critical problems with water supply, drought and the republican road infrastructure through direct on-site inspections and coordination with local authorities.

Program of the visit and key topics in Pleven

The working meeting in Pleven is scheduled for 14:30 in the building of the Regional Administration. At it, Minister Ivan Shishkov will talk with:

The regional governors of Pleven and Lovech;

Mayors of municipalities from the two neighboring districts;

The managers of the local water supply companies;

Directors of the Regional Road Administrations.

The focus of the talks will be on the chronic water shortage in the region and the urgent repairs of the republican roads. A few days ago, the ministry announced that it is starting the design of a completely new water supply line for Pleven, which will replace the depreciated 50-year-old water supply line “Cherni Osam“, passing through private properties. The meeting today will discuss the specific deadlines and next steps in the implementation of the large-scale project.

Media briefing and inspections along the route

Before arriving in Pleven, in the morning hours of the day, Arch. Shishkov will hold a meeting in Shumen, after which he will personally inspect the condition of the republican road I-4 Targovishte – Omurtag in the Momina Cheshma area.

During the inspection in Pleven, the Minister will be accompanied by the Executive Director of „Bulgarian Water and Sanitation Holding“ EAD Eng. Venelin Shakov and Ventsislav Angelov – member of the Management Board of the „Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API).

For the media and the public, official briefing around 16:00, at which the decisions taken will be presented. In parallel, Deputy Minister Pavleta Pelovska will travel to Svishtov to inspect on-site measures against water scarcity and the implementation of projects under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan (RSP).