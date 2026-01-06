President Rumen Radev announced that he will hand over the first mandate to form a government as soon as possible, but refused to specify whether this will happen by the end of this week. The head of state made a statement during the celebrations to mark the Epiphany, Nova TV reports.

We recall that at the last consultations - with the PG of "Velicie", Radev announced that he would begin handing over the mandates after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

"The parties clearly stated that they no longer see life in this National Assembly, but also made a commitment to legislative changes that would increase trust in the legislative process. In just a few weeks, politicians will seek the support of their voters. The legislative changes that will reduce subjectivity in voting to the maximum are 100% machine voting with electronic reporting and manual counting of receipts, which will guarantee greater trust in the electoral process. I call for mass voting in order to minimize forced vote buying. The most important thing is to unite Bulgarians around their interests and against attempts to violate their rights. We were not elected to unite parties", Radev commented.

He added that his party clearly already exists, since his opponents continue to attack it, but asked where the old parties that left the country without a budget had disappeared.

This has come to this point after the government with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov resigned under pressure from thousands of protests that began due to dissatisfaction with the budget parameters of the first plan-account in euros. Then the demonstrations turned anti-government and covered dozens of cities in Bulgaria and abroad.

No parliamentary party during the consultations stated that it wanted to form a new government configuration in this National Assembly. According to the procedure, the president holds consultations with the parliamentary groups, after which he will hand over three consecutive mandates to form a new cabinet. The first goes to the largest parliamentary group - GERB-SDF. If it fails to form a government, the second mandate will be given to PP-DB. The third folder will go to a formation of the president's choice. If all three attempts are unsuccessful, the president dissolves the National Assembly, appoints a caretaker cabinet and schedules new elections within two months.

The capture of Maduro

"Venezuela is another episode in the breakdown of the international legal order. "Precedents have accumulated that strengthen the national security of each country. This means that we must strengthen our defense capabilities," the head of state commented.