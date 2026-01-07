Andrey Chorbanov: ITN has become a marginal formation

Former MP from “There is such a people“ Prof. Andrey Chorbanov announced his motives for leaving the party and the parliamentary group. In a television interview this morning, he revealed that the formation has lost its expert potential and has become a structure that implements decisions made outside parliament.

"My motivation to leave is multi-level and deep", said Prof. Andrey Chorbanov, quoted by NOVA. He emphasized that his decision was not the result of a personal conflict, but of a systematic disagreement with the way of governance. According to him, ITN has gone from an election winner to a marginal formation that does not really participate in making political decisions.

As a main problem, Prof. Andrey Chorbanov pointed to the pushing of education, science and medicine into the background. He criticized the state budget, emphasizing that it lacks a vision for reforms, and only indexation of funds is observed.

"Education and science are in last place in Europe in terms of share of GDP. This is a fundamental problem that was not addressed", added the immunologist. He also shared that in recent months he has systematically not been invited to express his expert opinion on the topics he understands best.

Prof. Andrey Chorbanov told about a disturbing practice in the parliamentary group, where deputies were forced to move in twos or threes even to the toilet. The goal was to have witnesses and to avoid individual attempts to influence or pressure members of parliament.

According to him, key political decisions came centrally from the party leadership, without being discussed or voted on by the deputies themselves. Prof. Andrey Chorbanov confirmed that he sent a detailed eight-page letter to Slavi Trifonov, in which he outlined all his motives, but has not received any response so far.