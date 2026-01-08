Sofia districts left without heating

A major accident stopped the heating and hot water in the capital's „Lyulin“ 3, 4, 5 and 6, as well as in parts of „Dianabad“, „Lozenets“, „Mladost“ 1 and 2 and “Iztok“, it becomes clear from a reference on the website of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“.

The expected restoration of the accident in the areas of “Lyulin“ 3,4,5 and 6 is on January 8, 2026, at 23:45.

The accident in the district “Mladost“ 1 is at bl. 1, 2A, 7, 8, 9, 11, ul. “Yerusalim“ № 8, 12. Expected restoration on January 9, 2026, 20:00. At “Mladost“ 2 is between: "Sveti Kipriyan" Str., "Alexander Malinov" Str., "Andrey Lyapchev" Str. and "Andrey Sakharov" Str., where expected restoration will be on January 9, 2026, 16:00.

In „Lozenets“ the problem in the section between: "Arsenalski" Str., "Byala" Str., "D. Hadzhikotsev" Str.. Expected restoration on January 9, 2026, 14:00. Again in the neighborhood there is another accident on "Hristo Smirnenski" Str. 60, 62, 64, "Sveti Naum" Str. 45, 45a, 49, for which the expected restoration is on January 9, 2026, 20:00.

In „Dianabad“ the failure is at bl. 32, 33, 33A,61, ul. "Krum Kyulyavkov" № 25, ul. "G. M. Dimitrov" № 58. Expected restoration on January 10, 2026, 20:00.

In the „Iztok“ region the heat supply shutdown is at ul. A.P. Chehov, bl. 58-A, bl. 60, bl. 62, ul. Tintyava №12, ul. Todor Stoyanov №28. Expected restoration on January 9, 2026, 20:00.